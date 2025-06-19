Chiefs Expect WR Rashee Rice & LT Josh Simmons To Be Ready At Start Of Camp

Chiefs HC Andy Reid said the expectation is for WR Rashee Rice and first-round LT Josh Simmons to be ready to go at the start of training camp, per Nick Jacobs.

Both are coming back from major knee injuries suffered last fall. Rice tore his LCL, while Simmons tore his patellar tendon.

Both could also be pivotal starters if healthy for the Chiefs this year, so this is a promising bit of news.

Rice, 24, was named first-team All-AAC in 2022 for SMU. The Chiefs selected him in the second round with the No. 55 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He finished the second year of a four-year, $6,495,207 rookie contract that includes a $1,723,787 signing bonus.

In 2024, Rice appeared in four games for the Chiefs and caught 24 passes for 288 yards and two touchdowns.

Simmons, 21, started his career at San Diego State and started all 13 games at right tackle in 2022 before transferring to Ohio State in 2023. The Chiefs used the No. 32 overall pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft on Simmons.

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $14,656,682 contract that includes a $7,299,405 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

During his four-year college career, Simmons appeared in 32 games with 32 starts at tackle.