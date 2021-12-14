Chiefs Promote DB Zayne Anderson From PS

The Kansas City Chiefs are promoting DB Zayne Anderson from the practice squad to their active roster, according to Anderson’s agent David Canter.

Anderson, 24, signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of BYU in May. He originally signed a three-year $2.4 million with the team but was waived before the season began. Anderson quickly re-signed to the practice squad, which is where he has spent the season.

In 2020, Anderson played in 11 games for BYU, recording 41 tackles and two passes defended.