Chiefs Promote DT Taylor Stallworth To Active Roster

The Kansas City Chiefs promoted DT Taylor Stallworth to the active roster, per his agent.

The Kansas City Chiefs just signed my client Taylor Stallworth to their 53-man roster. 5th year veteran DT has been on their practice squad the last 5 weeks and spent the last couple seasons w/the Indianapolis Colts where he was a valuable member of their d-line rotation. — Brett Tessler (@TesslerSports) October 12, 2022

The Chiefs lost DT Tershawn Wharton to a torn ACL on Monday, so there’s a decent chance Stallworth is taking his place on the roster as Wharton heads to injured reserve.

Stallworth, 27, wound up going undrafted out of South Carolina back in May of 2018. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Saints and managed to make the team as a rookie.

Stallworth made the team again in 2019 but was waived early in December. He signed to New Orleans’ practice squad and was promoted back to the active roster later in the year.

The Saints waived Stallworth during camp in 2020 and he caught on with the Colts. Indianapolis re-signed him to a one-year extension for the 2021 season and he signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs this past offseason. He was cut and re-signed to the practice squad coming out of the preseason.

In 2021, Stallworth appeared in 16 games for the Colts and recorded 16 total tackles, four tackles for loss, three sacks, and one pass deflection.