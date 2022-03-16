Chiefs Re-Sign Backup QB Chad Henne

According to Mike Garafolo, the Chiefs are re-signing backup QB Chad Henne.

The veteran will get a one-year, $2 million deal to return to Kansas City.

Henne, 36, is a former second-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2008. He played four years for Miami before signing with the Jaguars as a free agent in 2012.

Henne restructured his contract in 2017 with the Jaguars to a one-year, $3,250,000 contract. He signed a two-year, $6.7 million deal with the Chiefs, then returned again on another two-year deal for $3.25 million.

In 2021, Henne appeared in four games for the Chiefs and completed 11 of 16 pass attempts for 82 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions.