Chiefs Re-Sign DB Manny Patterson

The Kansas City Chiefs officially re-signed DB Manny Patterson on Tuesday.

Patterson was recently waived after his contract was disapproved by the NFL.

Patterson, 22, wound up going undrafted out of Maine back in May of last year. It took until September for him to sign on to Washington’s practice squad.

Patterson lasted just a month in Washington before he signed on to the Texans’ practice squad. Houston eventually released him from the unit.

During his college career at Maine, Patterson recorded 93 tackles, an interception and 47 pass deflections over the course of four seasons and 39 games.