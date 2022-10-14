Chiefs Re-Sign DE Benton Whitley To Practice Squad

The Kansas City Chiefs officially re-signed DE Benton Whitley to their practice squad on Friday.
Here’s the Chiefs updated practice squad:
- S Zayne Anderson
- G Mike Caliendo
- RB Jerrion Ealy (Suspended)
- WR Daurice Fountain
- TE Jordan Franks
- QB Chris Oladokun
- WR Cornell Powell
- C Austin Reiter
- DT Danny Shelton
- LB Cole Christiansen
- DB Dicaprio Bootle
- LB Elijah Lee
- K Matthew Wright
- WR Marcus Kemp
- WR Chris Conley
- RB Wayne Gallman
- DE Benton Whitley
Whitley wound up going undrafted out of Holy Cross back in April. He later signed on with the Rams as an undrafted free agent.
However, the Rams opted to waive Whitney coming out of the preseason and he was later signed to their practice squad. The Chiefs signed him to their active roster a few weeks later.
During his college career at Holy Cross, Whitley appeared in 42 games and recorded 49 tackles, 5.5 sacks, and a forced fumble over the course of five seasons.
