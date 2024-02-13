Chiefs Re-Sign DT Isaiah Buggs To Futures Deal

According to Tom Pelissero, the Chiefs re-signed DT Isaiah Buggs to a futures contract.

He finished out the year on Kansas City’s practice squad.

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will allow players to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Buggs, 27, was selected with the No. 192 overall pick in the sixth round out of Alabama by the Steelers in 2019. He was in the third year of a four-year, $2,667,294 contract that included a $147,294 signing bonus when the Steelers waived him.

From there, the Raiders signed Buggs to a contract but released him shortly after. He eventually signed with the Lions in July. After playing out the 2022 season, he signed a two-year $6 million extension in Detroit.

However, the Lions let him go during the 2023 season and he caught on with the Chiefs practice squad.

In 2023, Buggs appeared in 10 games for the Lions and recorded 12 total tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, one fumble recovery and one pass deflection.