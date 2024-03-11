Chiefs Re-Sign Four ERFAs

According to Matt Derrick, the Chiefs have re-signed four exclusive rights free agents on Monday.

The players re-signed include:

Johnson, 25, is a former seventh-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2022. He agreed to a four-year, $3.7 million contract with the Chiefs

However, Johnson was released at the start of the regular season and signed to their practice squad. He was later added to the team’s active roster and has remained there ever since.

In 2022, Johnson appeared in 13 games for the Chiefs and recorded eight tackles.