Chiefs Re-Sign RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

According to Ian Rapoport, the Chiefs and RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire have agreed to terms on a one-year deal.

Instead of striking out for a fresh start, it looks like Edwards-Helaire will remain in Kansas City, where the former first-rounder has settled into a role as a backup.

Edwards-Helaire, 24, is a former first-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2020 out of LSU. He played out the final year of his four-year, $10,821,572 rookie contract that included a $5,430,234 signing bonus.

Edwards-Helaire was set be an unrestricted free agent in 2024 after Kansas City declined his fifth-year option.

In 2023, Edwards-Helaire appeared in 15 games for the Chiefs and rushed for 223 yards on 70 carries (3.2 YPC) and one touchdown, adding 17 receptions on 22 targets for 188 yards and another touchdown.