Chiefs Re-Sign WR Justin Watson

The Kansas City Chiefs have re-signed WR Justin Watson to a two-year contract on Friday, according to his agent.

Congratulations to client @jwat05 on re-signing with the @Chiefs on a 2-year deal 🤝 — JL Sports (@JLSports3) April 14, 2023

Watson, 27, was a fifth-round pick out of Penn by the Buccaneers back in 2018 and initially made the team’s 53 man roster.

He underwent knee surgery in 2021 and was placed on the reserve/physically unable to perform list before being reactivated in December. He returned to Kansas City on a futures contract last year.

In 2022, Watson appeared in all 17 games for the Chiefs and caught 15 passes for 315 yards receiving and two touchdowns.