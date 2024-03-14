Chiefs Re-Signing DL Derrick Nnadi

The Kansas Chiefs are re-signing DL Derrick Nnadi, according to his agency.

Nnadi, 27, was selected out of Florida State with the No. 75 overall pick by the Chiefs in the third round back in 2018. He finished out a four-year, $3,419,400 rookie contract with the Chiefs that included a $959,400 signing bonus.

He’s re-signed with the Chiefs on two consecutive one-year deals.

In 2023, Nnadi appeared in all 17 games and recorded 29 tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack, and one pass defense.