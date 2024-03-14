Chiefs Re-Signing DL Tershawn Wharton To One-Year, $2.75M Deal

According to Jordan Schultz, the Chiefs are re-signing DL Tershawn Wharton to a one-year, $2.75 million fully guaranteed contract.

Wharton, 25, signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Missouri S&T following the 2020 NFL Draft. He has made the team each of his first three seasons in the league.

He re-signed with Kansas City to a one-year deal last offseason.

In 2023, Wharton appeared in all 17 games and recorded 21 tackles, two sacks, two tackles for loss, and one fumble recovery.