Chiefs Re-Signing FB Michael Burton To One-Year Deal

The Kansas City Chiefs are re-signing FB Michael Burton, according to Aaron Wilson.

Burton joined the Chiefs on a one-year deal last offseason after the retirement of FB Anthony Sherman.

Burton, 30, is a former fifth-round pick of the Lions back in 2015. He signed a four-year, $2.46 million contract and made base salaries of $615,000 and $705,000 over the remainder of the contract.

The Lions waived Burton in 2017, after which he was claimed by the Bears and finished out the remainder of his rookie deal. He had a brief stint with the Saints before signing on with Washington in 2019.

From there, Burton returned to the Saints on a one-year contract before signing with the Chiefs last offseason on a one-year deal.