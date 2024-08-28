Chiefs Re-Signing S Deon Bush To Practice Squad

According to Adam Schefter, the Chiefs are re-signing veteran S Deon Bush to their practice squad.

Bush, 31, was drafted by the Bears in the fourth round out of Miami in 2016. He signed a four-year rookie contract worth $2.86 million and made a base salary of $720,000 in 2019.

Chicago brought Bush back on a one-year contract worth $4 million in 2020 and re-signed him once more going into the 2021 season.

From there, Bush joined the Chiefs on a one-year contract in 2022 and returned to the team on one-year pacts in each of the last two offseasons.

In 2023, Bush appeared in six games for the Chiefs and recorded seven tackles.