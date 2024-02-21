Chiefs Re-Signing WR Cornell Powell

Per the wire, the Chiefs are re-signing WR Cornell Powell to a new contract.

Powell, 26, was a fifth-round pick by the Chiefs out of Clemson in the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a one-year, $207,000 deal with the team.

He has bounced on and off the Chiefs practice squad and was set to become a free agent this offseason when his contract expired. Powell won his second Super Bowl with the team as a member of the practice squad.

In 2022, Powell appeared in three games for the Chiefs but did not record any statistics. He did not appear in a game for the team in 2023.