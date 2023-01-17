Chiefs Release DE Daniel Wise From PS, Sign RB Jerrion Ealy

The Kansas City Chiefs officially Chiefs signed RB Jerrion Ealy to their practice squad on Tuesday and released DE Daniel Wise from the unit.

Here’s the Chiefs’ updated practice squad:

Wise, 26, went undrafted out of Kansas back in 2019 before catching on with the Dallas Cowboys. He bounced on and off the practice squad and signed a futures deal with the team before being waived in 2020.

He later signed with the Cardinals practice squad but was let go just six days later. Wise then signed a futures deal with Washington back in 2021 but did not make the 53-man roster. He was signed to the team’s practice squad the day after being released but was cut again later in the season.

The Chiefs signed Wise to their practice squad a few weeks ago.

In 2022, Wise has appeared in 11 games for the Commanders and recorded one tackle.