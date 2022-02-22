Chiefs Release LB Anthony Hitchens

The Kansas City Chiefs announced Tuesday they have released veteran LB Anthony Hitchens.

We have released LB Anthony Hitchenshttps://t.co/WlVzocEl50 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 22, 2022

This does not come as a big surprise, as the Chiefs have some young linebackers they can turn to and releasing Hitchens frees up a good chunk of cap space.

According to Over The Cap, releasing Hitchens frees up $8.44 million in cap space for Kansas City and leaves $4.2 million in dead money.

Hitchens, 29, is a former fourth-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2014. He signed a five-year, $45 million deal with the Chiefs in 2018 that included $25 million guaranteed.

Hitchens was entering the final year of that deal and set to make a base salary of $7.8 million in 2022.

In 2021, Hitchens appeared in 15 games for the Chiefs and recorded 80 total tackles, no sacks, one interception and two pass defenses. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 53 linebacker out of 87 qualifying players.