Chiefs Release Four From Injured Reserve

Per the NFL’s transaction wire, the Chiefs have released four players from injured reserve with settlements.

The list includes:

These players are now free to sign elsewhere once healthy.

McGuire, 26, is a former sixth-round pick of the Jets back in 2017. He was in the third year of his four-year, $2.66 million contract when the Jets waived him coming out of the preseason.

The Browns signed McGuire to their practice squad and promoted him last year before being waiving him and re-signing him to their taxi squad. Cleveland cut him loose during the season and he eventually caught on with the Chiefs to finish out the season.

McGuire had a short stint on the Cowboys practice squad earlier in 2020 before joining the Chiefs late last season.

In 2018, McGuire appeared in eight games for the Jets and rushed for 276 yards on 92 carries (3 YPC) to go along with 19 receptions for 193 yards receiving and four total touchdowns.

Williams, 26, is a former third-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2017. He was entering the third year of his four-year, $3.17 million contract and set to make a base salary of $671,500 for the 2019 season when the Cardinals waived him coming out of the preseason.

Williams caught on with the Colts practice squad shortly after and was later promoted to the active roster late last season. The Colts waived him with an injury designation coming out of the preseason and he was later cut loose with a settlement.

The Chiefs signed Williams to their roster and then later added him to the practice squad. Kansas City brought him back on a futures deal for 2021.

In 2019, Williams appeared in one game for the Colts, earning one target.