Chiefs Releasing QB Chris Oladokun

According to Matt Derrick, the Chiefs are releasing QB Chris Oladokun, who could wind up returning to the team’s practice squad.

Oladokun, 26, was a seventh-round pick to the Steelers back in 2022. He was waived at the end of training camp in 2022 and was brought back to Pittsburgh right after on the practice squad.

In February of 2023, the Chiefs claimed Oladokun off the Steelers’ practice squad. They signed him to a futures contract this time last year, before releasing him at the end of camp and bringing him back to the practice squad where he spent the entire season.

Oladokun was elevated to the active roster for Kansas City’s Week 18 game against the Chargers as the emergency quarterback but has yet to appear in an NFL game.