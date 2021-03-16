Chiefs Releasing RB Damien Williams

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Chiefs are releasing veteran RB Damien Williams on Tuesday.

Williams made the decision to opt-out of the 2020 season.

Williams, 28, originally signed on with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma back in 2014. He finished out the final year of a three-year, $1,535,000 rookie contract before the Dolphins used an original-round restricted tender on him worth $1.797 million for the 2017 season.

The Chiefs signed Williams to a one-year, $1.5 million contract in 2018. He was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2019 before signing a two-year, $8.1 million extension.

Kansas City picked up Williams’ 2020 option back in March of last year.

According to OverTheCap.com, releasing Williams will free up $2,175,000 of available cap space while creating $533,334 in dead money.

In 2019, Williams appeared in 11 games for the Chiefs and rushed for 498 yards on 111 carries (4.5 YPC) and five touchdowns to go along with 30 receptions for 213 yards receiving and two more touchdowns.