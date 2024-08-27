Chiefs Releasing WR Justyn Ross

According to Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz, the Chiefs are releasing WR Justyn Ross.

Ross, 23, was a freshman All-American in 2018 for Clemson and led the team in receptions his final two seasons. He missed the 2020 season after having surgery to correct a congenital spine fusion.

Ross signed a rookie contract with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent. He was placed on the Commsioner’s exempt list in October last year and was activated in December.

In 2023, Ross appeared in 10 games for the Chiefs and recorded 53 yards on six receptions.