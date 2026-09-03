Chiefs Restructuring G Trey Smith For $12.5M In Cap Space

Per Over The Cap, the Chiefs are restructuring G Trey Smith‘s contract to create $12.5 million in 2026 cap space.

Kansas City is converting $18.535 million of Smith’s 2026 base salary into a signing bonus, and Smith’s cap number will increase by $6.18 million in each of the final two years of the contract, according to Over The Cap.

Smith, 27, was a two-time first-team All-SEC selection at Tennessee but missed a chunk of his sophomore season due to blood clots. That contributed to him sliding to the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, where he was selected by the Chiefs.

He signed a four-year, $3.61 million rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $130,704. Smith made a base salary of $3.366 million in 2024 after qualifying for the Proven Performance Escalator.

Smith was slated to be an unrestricted free agent in 2025 when the Chiefs placed the franchise tag on him at a sum of $23.4 million.

The Chiefs signed Smith to a four-year, $92 million extension that included $70 million guaranteed in July of 2025. It made him the highest-paid guard in NFL history.

In 2025, Smith appeared in and started 12 games for the Chiefs.