Chiefs Rule Out K Harrison Butker, Elevate K Matthew Wright & LB Elijah Lee

The Kansas City Chiefs announced that they have ruled K Harrison Butker out for Week 4. In corresponding moves, they have elevated K Matthew Wright and LB Elijah Lee from the practice squad.

We have ruled out K Harrison Butker for Sunday's game. We activated Practice Squad players LB Elijah Lee and K Matthew Wright via Standard Elevation. pic.twitter.com/Rj2oYaFTAi — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 1, 2022

Butker, 27, is a former seventh-round pick of Panthers back in 2018. He signed a four-year, $2.48 million contract with the Panthers but was waived coming out of the preseason and later signed to their practice squad.

The Chiefs would add Butker to their active roster before bringing him back on an exclusive rights contract. He signed a five-year, $20.3 million extension with the team in 2019.

In 2022, Butker has made his lone field goal attempt and is 4 for 4 on extra points.