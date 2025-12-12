Chiefs Rule Out WR Marquise Brown For Week 15, Among Four Players

The Kansas City Chiefs have ruled out WR Marquise Brown, G Trey Smith, OT Jawaan Taylor, and OT Wanya Morris for Week 15, per Tom Pelissero.

Brown has been excused due to a personal matter.

Kansas City’s offensive line is in a tough spot already without LT Justin Simmons on injured reserve. Taylor has been dealing with a triceps injury, Smith has an ankle injury, while Morris has already been determined to be out for the rest of the season with a knee injury.

Brown, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Ravens out of Oklahoma back in 2019. He was traded to the Cardinals during the 2022 draft.

Brown was entering the final year of his four-year, $11.8 million rookie contract when the Cardinals picked up his fifth-year option for the 2023 season worth $12,909,000 fully guaranteed.

The Chiefs signed Brown to a one-year deal worth up to $11 million for 2024 and re-signed him to another one-year, $11 million deal last offseason.

In 2025, Brown has appeared in 13 games for the Chiefs and recorded 42 receptions on 62 targets for 494 yards (11.8 YPC) and five touchdowns.