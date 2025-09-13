Chiefs Rule Out WR Xavier Worthy For Week 2

The Kansas City Chiefs announced that they have ruled out WR Xavier Worthy for Week 2 against the Eagles due to a dislocated shoulder.

Worthy, 22, was selected with the No. 28 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft by the Chiefs. He later agreed to a four-year, $13,536,755 contract that includes a $6,664,913 signing bonus and will carry a $2,461,228 cap figure for the 2024 season.

The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In 2024, Worthy appeared in all 17 games for the Chiefs and made 13 starts for them while catching 59 passes for 638 yards receiving and six touchdowns. He also rushed for 104 yards on 20 carries and three more touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Worthy as the news is available.