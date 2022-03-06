Chiefs S Tyrann Mathieu Expected To Test Market As Free Agent

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Chiefs S Tyrann Mathieu will end up testing the free agent market this offseason.

Rapoport says that while there’s a chance Mathieu will be back in Kansas City, the Chiefs have a number of priorities this offseason and he could have a strong market in free agency.

According to Rapoport, Mathieu could end up securing “double digits” in terms of salary, which implies he could get over $10 million a year.

Mathieu, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2013. He was entering the third year of his five-year, $64.1 million contract that included $35 million guaranteed when the Cardinals released him back in March.

The Texans later signed Mathieu to a one-year contract worth $7 million before agreeing to a three-year, $42 million deal with the Chiefs in 2019. He is set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

In 2021, Mathieu appeared in 15 games for the Chiefs and recorded 76 tackles, three interceptions, one sack, and one defensive touchdown.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2022 Free Agents list.