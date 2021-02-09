Chiefs Sign 10 Players To Futures Contracts Including DB Deandre Baker

The Kansas City Chiefs officially signed 10 players to futures contracts for the 2021 season on Tuesday.

Here’s the full list:

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Baker, 23, is a former first-round pick of the Giants back in 2019. He was in the second year of his four-year, $10,525,716 contract that included a $5,675,064 signing bonus when the Giants waived him this summer.

It took until November for Baker to sign on to the Chiefs’ practice squad and was eventually promoted for Week 15 before reverting to the taxi squad.

In 2020, Baker appeared two games for the Chiefs and recorded five tackles, one sack and a pass defense.