Chiefs Sign DB Ekow Boye-Doe, Waive WR Ty Scott

The Kansas City Chiefs signed DB Ekow Boye-Doe on Monday, per the NFL transaction wire.
The Chiefs also waived WR Ty Scott in a corresponding move to make space on the 90-man roster.
Both players are rookie undrafted free agents. Scott signed initially after the draft out of Missouri State.
Boye-Doe, 5-11 and 177 pounds, was a three-year starter at Kansas State.
During his four-year college career, Boye-Doe appeared in 43 games for the Wildcats and recorded 74 total tackles, three tackles for loss, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and 13 pass deflections.
