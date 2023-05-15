Chiefs Sign DB Ekow Boye-Doe, Waive WR Ty Scott

The Kansas City Chiefs signed DB Ekow Boye-Doe on Monday, per the NFL transaction wire.

The Chiefs also waived WR Ty Scott in a corresponding move to make space on the 90-man roster.

Both players are rookie undrafted free agents. Scott signed initially after the draft out of Missouri State.

Boye-Doe, 5-11 and 177 pounds, was a three-year starter at Kansas State.

During his four-year college career, Boye-Doe appeared in 43 games for the Wildcats and recorded 74 total tackles, three tackles for loss, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and 13 pass deflections.