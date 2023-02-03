Chiefs Sign DE DE Daniel Wise To Futures Deal

According to Aaron Wilson, the Chiefs signed DE Daniel Wise to a futures deal on Friday.

Here’s the updated list of Kansas City’s futures deals:

WR John Ross WR Ty Fryfogle DE Daniel Wise

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Wise, 26, went undrafted out of Kansas back in 2019 before catching on with the Dallas Cowboys. He bounced on and off the practice squad and signed a futures deal with the team before being waived in 2020.

He later signed with the Cardinals practice squad but was let go just six days later. Wise then signed a futures deal with Washington back in 2021 but did not make the 53-man roster. He was signed to the team’s practice squad the day after being released but was cut again later in the season.

The Chiefs signed Wise to their practice squad but cut him loose a couple of weeks ago.

In 2022, Wise appeared in 11 games for the Commanders and recorded one tackle.