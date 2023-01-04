Chiefs Sign DL Daniel Wise To PS, Release WR Bryan Edwards

The Kansas City Chiefs have signed DL Daniel Wise to their practice squad and released WR Bryan Edwards in a corresponding move, per Matt Derrick.
Kansas City’s practice squad now includes:
- S Zayne Anderson
- G Mike Caliendo
- TE Jordan Franks (Injured)
- QB Chris Oladokun
- WR Cornell Powell (Injured)
- DT Danny Shelton
- LB Cole Christiansen
- WR Marcus Kemp
- DB Dicaprio Bootle
- WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette
- DB Ugo Amadi
- TE Kendall Blanton
- RB Melvin Gordon
- C Austin Reiter
- TE Matt Bushman
- LB Justin Hilliard
- RB Jerrion Ealy
- DL Daniel Wise
Wise, 26, went undrafted out of Kansas back in 2019 before catching on with the Dallas Cowboys. He bounced on and off the practice squad and signed a futures deal with the team before being waived in 2020.
He later signed with the Cardinals practice squad but was let go just six days later. Wise then signed a futures deal with Washington back in 2021 but did not make the 53-man roster. He was signed to the team’s practice squad the day after being released but was cut again later in the season.
In 2022, Wise has appeared in 11 games for the Commanders and recorded one tackle.
Edwards, 24, is a former third-round pick of the Raiders back in 2020. He was in the third year of his four-year, $4,692,454 rookie contract that includes a $972,695 signing bonus when the Raiders traded him to the Falcons along with a 2023 seventh-round pick in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round pick.
Atlanta opted to waive Edwards earlier this season and he caught on with the Chiefs practice squad.
In 2022, Edwards has appeared in seven games and recorded three receptions for 15 yards.
