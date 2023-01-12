Chiefs Sign DT Phil Hoskins To PS, Release RB Jerrion Ealy

The Kansas City Chiefs officially signed DT Phil Hoskins to their practice squad on Thursday and released RB Jerrion Ealy from the unit.
Here’s the Chiefs updated practice squad:
- S Zayne Anderson
- G Mike Caliendo
- TE Jordan Franks (Injured)
- QB Chris Oladokun
- WR Cornell Powell (Injured)
- DT Danny Shelton
- LB Cole Christiansen
- WR Marcus Kemp
- DB Dicaprio Bootle
- WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette
- DB Ugo Amadi
- TE Kendall Blanton
- RB Melvin Gordon
- C Austin Reiter
- TE Matt Bushman
- LB Justin Hilliard
- DL Daniel Wise
- K Matthew Wright
- DT Phil Hoskins
Hoskins, 26, is a former seventh-round pick of the Panthers back in 2021. He later signed a four-year, $3.6 million contract.
However, Hoskins was waived during the 2022 season, but was later added to their practice squad.
In 2022, Hoskins appeared in five games for the Panthers and recorded two tackles and no sacks.
