Chiefs Sign DT Phil Hoskins To PS, Release RB Jerrion Ealy

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Kansas City Chiefs officially signed DT Phil Hoskins to their practice squad on Thursday and released RB Jerrion Ealy from the unit. 

Here’s the Chiefs updated practice squad:

  1. S Zayne Anderson
  2. G Mike Caliendo
  3. TE Jordan Franks (Injured)
  4. QB Chris Oladokun
  5. WR Cornell Powell (Injured)
  6. DT Danny Shelton
  7. LB Cole Christiansen
  8. WR Marcus Kemp
  9. DB Dicaprio Bootle
  10. WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette
  11. DB Ugo Amadi
  12. TE Kendall Blanton
  13. RB Melvin Gordon
  14. C Austin Reiter
  15. TE Matt Bushman
  16. LB Justin Hilliard
  17. DL Daniel Wise
  18. K Matthew Wright
  19. DT Phil Hoskins

Hoskins, 26, is a former seventh-round pick of the Panthers back in 2021. He later signed a four-year, $3.6 million contract.

However, Hoskins was waived during the 2022 season, but was later added to their practice squad.

In 2022, Hoskins appeared in five games for the Panthers and recorded two tackles and no sacks.

