Chiefs Sign First-Round DE George Karlaftis

The Kansas City Chiefs have signed first-round DE George Karlaftis to a four-year contract, according to Adam Schefter.

This is the first of the Chiefs’ draft picks to sign their rookie deal:

Rd Player Pos. Note 1 Trent McDuffie CB 1 George Karlaftis DE Signed 2 Skyy Moore WR 2 Bryan Cook S 3 Leo Chenal LB 4 Joshua Williams CB 5 Darian Kinnard OT 7 Jaylen Watson CB 7 Isaih Pacheco RB 7 Nazeeh Johnson S

Karlaftis, 21, was born and raised in Athens before moving to the United States and attending Purdue. He was a three-year starter at Purdue and a second-team All-American to go along with a first-team All-Big Ten selection as a junior. The Chiefs used the No. 30 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $11,935,481 contract that includes a $5,860,350. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.

During his college career at Purdue, Karlaftis recorded 61 tackles, 14 sacks, three forced fumbles, four recoveries, a defensive touchdown and six pass deflections over the course of three seasons and 26 games played.