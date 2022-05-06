Chiefs Sign First-Round DE George Karlaftis

The Kansas City Chiefs have signed first-round DE George Karlaftis to a four-year contract, according to Adam Schefter.
This is the first of the Chiefs’ draft picks to sign their rookie deal:
|Rd
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|Trent McDuffie
|CB
|1
|George Karlaftis
|DE
|Signed
|2
|Skyy Moore
|WR
|2
|Bryan Cook
|S
|3
|Leo Chenal
|LB
|4
|Joshua Williams
|CB
|5
|Darian Kinnard
|OT
|7
|Jaylen Watson
|CB
|7
|Isaih Pacheco
|RB
|7
|Nazeeh Johnson
|S
Karlaftis, 21, was born and raised in Athens before moving to the United States and attending Purdue. He was a three-year starter at Purdue and a second-team All-American to go along with a first-team All-Big Ten selection as a junior. The Chiefs used the No. 30 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.
He’s projected to sign a four-year, $11,935,481 contract that includes a $5,860,350. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.
During his college career at Purdue, Karlaftis recorded 61 tackles, 14 sacks, three forced fumbles, four recoveries, a defensive touchdown and six pass deflections over the course of three seasons and 26 games played.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!