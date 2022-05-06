Chiefs Sign First-Round DE George Karlaftis

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Kansas City Chiefs have signed first-round DE George Karlaftis to a four-year contract, according to Adam Schefter. 

This is the first of the Chiefs’ draft picks to sign their rookie deal:

Rd Player Pos. Note
1 Trent McDuffie CB  
1 George Karlaftis DE Signed
2 Skyy Moore WR  
2 Bryan Cook S  
3 Leo Chenal LB  
4 Joshua Williams CB  
5 Darian Kinnard OT  
7 Jaylen Watson CB  
7 Isaih Pacheco RB  
7 Nazeeh Johnson S  

Karlaftis, 21, was born and raised in Athens before moving to the United States and attending Purdue. He was a  three-year starter at Purdue and a second-team All-American to go along with a first-team All-Big Ten selection as a junior. The Chiefs used the No. 30 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft. 

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $11,935,481 contract that includes a $5,860,350. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.

During his college career at Purdue, Karlaftis recorded 61 tackles, 14 sacks, three forced fumbles, four recoveries, a defensive touchdown and six pass deflections over the course of three seasons and 26 games played.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply