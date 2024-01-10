Chiefs Sign Four To Futures Contracts, Including QB Ian Book

The Chiefs signed four players they recently worked out to futures contracts on Wednesday, including QB Ian Book.

The other three players signed were WR Jacob Copeland, RB Hassan Hall, and DE Jordan Smith.

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will allow players to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training

camp.

Book, 25, was drafted by the Saints in the fourth round out of Notre Dame in the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year deal worth $4.153 million and included a $673,584 signing bonus.

The Saints waived him and he was later claimed by the Eagles in August of 2022. Philadelphia waived him coming out of this past preseason.

He has since had a brief stint on the Patriots practice squad and also tried out for the 49ers and Bills.

In 2021, Book appeared in one game and made one start for the Saints, completing 12-20 passes for 135 yards, no touchdowns, and two interceptions. He also rushed three times for six yards.