Chiefs Sign LB Darius Harris Off Raiders PS, Release LB Isaiah Moore

According to the wire, the Chiefs have signed LB Darius Harris from the Raiders practice squad and are releasing LB Isaiah Moore in a corresponding move.

Harris, 27, signed a three-year rookie contract with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Middle Tennessee State following the 2019 NFL draft.

Harris spent time on and off the team’s active roster before becoming an unrestricted free agent. He signed a futures deal with the team but was among their final roster cuts and caught on with the Raiders’ practice squad.

In 2022, Harris appeared in all 17 games for the Chiefs. He tallied 43 total tackles, including three tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, one fumble recovery, and one pass defended.