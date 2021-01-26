Chiefs Sign OT Prince Tega Wanogho To Futures Deal

The Kansas City Chiefs officially signed OT Prince Tega Wanogho to a futures contract for the 2021 season on Tuesday.

Here’s the updated list of futures signings for the Chiefs:

QB Anthony Gordon QB Jordan Ta’amu WR Antonio Callaway WR Chad Williams OT Prince Tega Wanogho

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Wanogho, 23, is a former sixth-round pick of the Eagles out of Auburn. He later signed a four-year deal worth a total of 3,444,677 that included a signing bonus of $149,677.

The Eagles later waived Wanogho and added him to their practice squad. From there, he signed on to the Chiefs’ practice squad last week before being released on Monday.

In 2020, Wanogho appeared in one game for the Eagles.

The 6-5 and 309-pound Wanogho started 32 games for Auburn at left tackle during his college career.