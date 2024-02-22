Chiefs Sign S Tyree Gillespie

The Kansas City Chiefs announced they signed S Tyree Gillespie to a contract on Thursday.

We have signed the following Free Agents: P Matt Araiza

S Tyree Gillespie pic.twitter.com/4SRFkszOHx — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 22, 2024

Gillespie, 25, is a former fourth-round pick by the Raiders in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Missouri. He was in the second year of a four-year, $4 million rookie deal when the Raiders opted to trade him to the Titans for a seventh-round pick.

Gillespie lasted just a few weeks in Tennessee and was ultimately waived before the start of the 2022 season. From there, the Jaguars claimed him off waivers and signed him to their practice squad.

He returned on a futures deal for the 2023 season but was waived after the draft. The Texans claimed him in May of last year but cut him with an injury designation in September. He signed with Kansas City’s practice squad in December but was cut loose after a month.

In 2022, Gillespie appeared in three games for the Jaguars and recorded no statistics.