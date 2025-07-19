Chiefs Sign Second-Round DT Omarr Norman-Lott

The Kansas City Chiefs have signed second-round DT Omarr Norman-Lott to a rookie contract, per Ian Rapoport.

Norman-Lott, 23, transferred to Tennessee in 2023 after spending three years at Arizona State. He was a part-time player with the Volunteers.

The Chiefs used the No. 63 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on Norman-Lott. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $7,195,895 contract with a $1,873,148 signing bonus.

During his college career, Norman-Lott appeared in 44 games and recorded 89 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 13.5 sacks, and two pass defenses.