Chiefs Sign 2021 Draft Class

The Kansas City Chiefs announced Thursday that they’ve signed their entire 2021 draft to four-year contracts.
|Round
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|2
|Nick Bolton
|LB
|Signed
|2
|Creed Humphrey
|C
|Signed
|4
|Joshua Kaindoh
|DE
|Signed
|5
|Noah Grey
|TE
|Signed
|5
|Cornell Powell
|WR
|Signed
|6
|Trey Smith
|G
|Signed
Bolton, 21, was a two-year starter at Missouri and was named a second-team All-American and first-team All-SEC in 2020.
The Chiefs drafted Bolton with pick No. 58 overall in the second round.
Bolton is expected to sign a four-year contract worth $5,834,031 million with a $1,602,931 signing bonus.
During his college career at Missouri, Bolton recorded 224 tackles, four sacks, 15 pass deflections, and two interceptions.
Humphrey, 22, was a three-year starter at Oklahoma and was a third-team All-American in 2020.
The Chiefs drafted Humphrey with pick No. 63 overall in the second round.
Humphrey is expected to sign a four-year deal worth $5,565,206 million with a $1,407,422 million signing bonus.
During his college career at Oklahoma, Humphrey appeared in 39 games, starting 37 of them at center.
