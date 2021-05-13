Chiefs Sign 2021 Draft Class

The Kansas City Chiefs announced Thursday that they’ve signed their entire 2021 draft to four-year contracts.

We have officially signed each of our 2021 draft picks! pic.twitter.com/rionMlXtyq — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) May 13, 2021

Round Player Pos. Note 2 Nick Bolton LB Signed 2 Creed Humphrey C Signed 4 Joshua Kaindoh DE Signed 5 Noah Grey TE Signed 5 Cornell Powell WR Signed 6 Trey Smith G Signed

Bolton, 21, was a two-year starter at Missouri and was named a second-team All-American and first-team All-SEC in 2020.

The Chiefs drafted Bolton with pick No. 58 overall in the second round.

Bolton is expected to sign a four-year contract worth $5,834,031 million with a $1,602,931 signing bonus.

During his college career at Missouri, Bolton recorded 224 tackles, four sacks, 15 pass deflections, and two interceptions.

Humphrey, 22, was a three-year starter at Oklahoma and was a third-team All-American in 2020.

The Chiefs drafted Humphrey with pick No. 63 overall in the second round.

Humphrey is expected to sign a four-year deal worth $5,565,206 million with a $1,407,422 million signing bonus.

During his college career at Oklahoma, Humphrey appeared in 39 games, starting 37 of them at center.