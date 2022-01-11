Chiefs Sign Seven Players To Futures Deals

The Kansas City Chiefs officially signed seven players to futures contracts for the 2022 season on Tuesday and designated DE Joshua Kaindoh to return from injured reserve.

The full list includes:

WR Omar Bayless TE Jordan Franks WR Gary Jennings RB Brendon Knox DT Lorenzo Neal WR Mathew Sexton DT Darius Stills

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Jennings, 24, was drafted by the Seahawks out of West Virginia in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $3,230,930 with a $710,930 signing bonus.

The Seahawks elected to waive Jennings, and the Dolphins claimed him. He was later placed on injured reserve by the Dolphins and they then opted to waive him during the 2020 season.

From there, Jenning had a brief stint with the Colts before catching on with the Raiders last year.

In 2019, Jennings appeared in one game for the Miami Dolphins but was unable to record any statistics.