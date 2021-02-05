Chiefs Sign TE Sean Culkin To Futures Deal

The Kansas City Chiefs officially signed TE Sean Culkin to a futures contract for the 2021 season on Friday.

Here’s the updated list of futures signings for the Chiefs:

QB Anthony Gordon QB Jordan Ta’amu WR Antonio Callaway WR Chad Williams OT Prince Tega Wanogho TE Sean Culkin

Culkin, 27, wound up going undrafted out of Missouri back in 2017. He later signed a three-year, $1.66 million contract with the Chargers.

Culkin was in line to be a restricted free agent last year when the Chargers declined to tender him an offer. He eventually signed on to the Ravens’ practice squad but was cut loose a few weeks ago.

For his career, Culkin has appeared in 19 games for the Chargers and Ravens, catching two passes for 36 yards and no touchdowns.