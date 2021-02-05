Chiefs Sign TE Sean Culkin To Futures Deal

The Kansas City Chiefs officially signed TE Sean Culkin to a futures contract for the 2021 season on Friday.
Here’s the updated list of futures signings for the Chiefs:
- QB Anthony Gordon
- QB Jordan Ta’amu
- WR Antonio Callaway
- WR Chad Williams
- OT Prince Tega Wanogho
- TE Sean Culkin
Culkin, 27, wound up going undrafted out of Missouri back in 2017. He later signed a three-year, $1.66 million contract with the Chargers.
Culkin was in line to be a restricted free agent last year when the Chargers declined to tender him an offer. He eventually signed on to the Ravens’ practice squad but was cut loose a few weeks ago.
For his career, Culkin has appeared in 19 games for the Chargers and Ravens, catching two passes for 36 yards and no touchdowns.