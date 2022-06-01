Chiefs Sign Third-Round LB Leo Chenal

The Kansas City Chiefs officially signed third-round LB Leo Chenal to a contract on Wednesday.
The Chiefs have now signed all but two of their 2022 draft picks:
|Rd
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|Trent McDuffie
|CB
|Signed
|1
|George Karlaftis
|DE
|Signed
|2
|Skyy Moore
|WR
|2
|Bryan Cook
|S
|Signed
|3
|Leo Chenal
|LB
|Signed
|4
|Joshua Williams
|CB
|5
|Darian Kinnard
|OT
|Signed
|7
|Jaylen Watson
|CB
|Signed
|7
|Isaih Pacheco
|RB
|Signed
|7
|Nazeeh Johnson
|S
|Signed
Chenal, 21, was a two-year starter at Wisconsin and named first-team All-American and first-team All-Big Ten in 2021.
Lance Zierlein compares him to LB Rey Maualuga.
During his three-year college career, Chenal appeared in 29 games and made 18 starts, recording 181 total tackles, 26.5 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, three forced fumbles, one interception, and two pass defenses.
