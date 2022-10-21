Chiefs Sign WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette To Practice Squad

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-

According to Matt Derrick, the Chiefs signed WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette to their practice squad on Friday. 

Ihmir Smith-Marsette

Kansas City’s practice squad now includes:

  1. S Zayne Anderson
  2. G Mike Caliendo
  3. RB Jerrion Ealy (Suspended)
  4. WR Daurice Fountain
  5. TE Jordan Franks
  6. QB Chris Oladokun
  7. WR Cornell Powell
  8. C Austin Reiter
  9. DT Danny Shelton
  10. LB Cole Christiansen
  11. LB Elijah Lee
  12. K Matthew Wright
  13. WR Marcus Kemp
  14. WR Chris Conley
  15. RB Wayne Gallman
  16. DB Dicaprio Bootle
  17. WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette

Smith-Marsette, 23, was drafted by the Vikings in the fifth round out of Iowa in the 2021 NFL Draft. Minnesota opted to waive him coming out of the preseason in his second season and he was claimed by the Bears.

Chicago elected to cut him loose earlier this week. 

In 2021, Smith-Marsette appeared in eight games for the Vikings and caught five passes on six targets for 116 yards and two touchdowns. 

