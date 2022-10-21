Chiefs Sign WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette To Practice Squad

According to Matt Derrick, the Chiefs signed WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette to their practice squad on Friday.
Kansas City’s practice squad now includes:
- S Zayne Anderson
- G Mike Caliendo
- RB Jerrion Ealy (Suspended)
- WR Daurice Fountain
- TE Jordan Franks
- QB Chris Oladokun
- WR Cornell Powell
- C Austin Reiter
- DT Danny Shelton
- LB Cole Christiansen
- LB Elijah Lee
- K Matthew Wright
- WR Marcus Kemp
- WR Chris Conley
- RB Wayne Gallman
- DB Dicaprio Bootle
- WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette
Smith-Marsette, 23, was drafted by the Vikings in the fifth round out of Iowa in the 2021 NFL Draft. Minnesota opted to waive him coming out of the preseason in his second season and he was claimed by the Bears.
Chicago elected to cut him loose earlier this week.
In 2021, Smith-Marsette appeared in eight games for the Vikings and caught five passes on six targets for 116 yards and two touchdowns.
