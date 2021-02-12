Chiefs Sign WRs Gehrig Dieter & WR Dalton Schoen To Futures Contracts

The Kansas City Chiefs officially signed WR Gehrig Dieter and WR Dalton Schoen to futures contracts for the 2021 season on Friday. 

Here’s an updated list of futures signings for the Chiefs:

  1. QB Anthony Gordon
  2. QB Jordan Ta’amu
  3. WR Antonio Callaway
  4. WR Chad Williams 
  5. OT Prince Tega Wanogho
  6. TE Sean Culkin
  7. DT Tyler Clark
  8. DB Rodney Clemons
  9. RB Derrick Gore
  10. DB Deandre Baker
  11. TE Evan Baylis
  12. LB Omari Cobb
  13. DE Austin Edwards
  14. WR Maurice Ffrench
  15. WR Joe Fortson
  16. DE Demone Harris
  17. LB Emmanuel Smith
  18. C Darryl Williams
  19. G Bryan Witzmann
  20. WR Gehrig Dieter
  21. WR Dalton Schoen

Dieter, 27, wound up signing on with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Alabama back in 2017. He was waived coming out of the preseason and spent the year on the Chiefs’ practice squad.

Kansas City brought Dieter back on a futures contract each of the past two years. 

For his career, Dieter has appeared in 10 games for the Chiefs and caught two passes for 32 yards receiving and no touchdowns.

