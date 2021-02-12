Chiefs Sign WRs Gehrig Dieter & WR Dalton Schoen To Futures Contracts

The Kansas City Chiefs officially signed WR Gehrig Dieter and WR Dalton Schoen to futures contracts for the 2021 season on Friday.

Here’s an updated list of futures signings for the Chiefs:

Dieter, 27, wound up signing on with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Alabama back in 2017. He was waived coming out of the preseason and spent the year on the Chiefs’ practice squad.

Kansas City brought Dieter back on a futures contract each of the past two years.

For his career, Dieter has appeared in 10 games for the Chiefs and caught two passes for 32 yards receiving and no touchdowns.