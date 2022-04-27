Chiefs Signed QB Anthony Gordon

The Chiefs have signed QB Anthony Gordon to their roster, per his agent.

This is Gordon’s second stint in Kansas City after signing a futures deal with them last year.

Gordon, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Washington State in 2020. He was a second-team All-Pac 12 recipient last season and was a semifinalist for the Davey O’Brien Award, which is given to the nation’s best quarterback.

The Seahawks signed Gordon to a rookie contract only to waive him coming out of the preseason. He caught on with the Chiefs on a futures deal in 2021 but was waived during camp. He had a brief stint on the Broncos’ practice squad at the end of the year.

During his two-year college career, Gordon recorded 496 completions on 694 pass attempts (71.5 percent) for 5,596 yards, 48 touchdowns, and 17 interceptions.