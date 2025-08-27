Chiefs Signing 14 To Practice Squad

According to Aramando Salguero, the Chiefs have signed 14 players to their practice squad following roster cuts.

The following is a full list of players being added to the practice squad at Arrowhead Stadium:

Edwards-Helaire, 26, is a former first-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2020 out of LSU. He played out the final year of his four-year, $10,821,572 rookie contract that included a $5,430,234 signing bonus.

He was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024 after Kansas City declined his fifth-year option. Edwards-Helaire then signed a one-year deal to remain with the Chiefs for the 2024 season.

The Chiefs later cut him loose, and he recently signed on to the Saints’ practice squad. New Orleans re-signed him during the offseason.

In 2023, Edwards-Helaire appeared in 15 games for the Chiefs and rushed for 223 yards on 70 carries (3.2 YPC) and one touchdown, adding 17 receptions on 22 targets for 188 yards and another touchdown.

He did not appear in a game for the Chiefs in 2024.

Steele, 22, was a two-year starter at Ball State from 2021 and 2022 before transferring to UCLA in 2023. He earned First-Team All-MAC honors in 2022 while leading the conference in rushing.

The Chiefs signed Steele as an undrafted free agent last year, and he managed to make the team.

In 2024, Steele appeared in all 17 games for the Chiefs and rushed for 183 yards on 56 carries (3.3 YPC) to go along with seven receptions for 26 yards receiving and no touchdowns.