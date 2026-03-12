Chiefs Signing CB Kader Kohou

Jordan Schultz reports the Chiefs are signing former Dolphins CB Kader Kohou to a contract.

Kohou, 27, wound up signing on with the Dolphins as an unrestricted free agent out of Texas A&M-Commerce back in 2022. He agreed to a three-year rookie contract with Miami and has been with the team ever since.

The Dolphins re-signed Kohou as a restricted free agent last offseason.

In 2024, Kader Kohou appeared in 15 games for the Dolphins and recorded 45 tackles, a fumble recovery, a forced fumble, two interceptions and eight pass defenses.