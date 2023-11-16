Chiefs Signing DT Keondre Coburn To Practice Squad

Aaron Wilson reports the Chiefs are signing DT Keondre Coburn to their practice squad, once again.

Coburn, 23, is a former sixth-round pick by the Chiefs in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Texas. He signed a four-year rookie contract but Kansas City elected to cut him loose in October and he caught on with the Broncos. Denver released him earlier this week.

In 2023, Coburn has appeared in one game for the Chiefs and recorded one tackle.