Chiefs Signing K Matt Ammendola To Practice Squad

The Kansas City Chiefs are signing K Matt Ammendola to their practice squad following a tryout, according to Tom Pelissero.

Chiefs K Harrison Butker is currently recovering from an ankle injury.

The full practice squad list includes:

S Zayne Anderson G Mike Caliendo LB Jack Cochrane RB Jerrion Ealy WR Daurice Fountain TE Jordan Franks S Nazeeh Johnson LB Elijah Lee QB Chris Oladokun WR Cornell Powell C Austin Reiter DT Danny Shelton DT Taylor Stallworth TE Kendall Blanton LB Cole Christiansen DB James Wiggins K Matt Ammendola

Ammendola, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Oklahoma State back in 2020. He was later signed by the Panthers and was set to compete with K Joey Slye for the starting job in 2021 before being let go and signing with the Jets.

The Jets waived Ammendola and re-signed him to the practice squad later in the season. He was brought back on a futures deal for 2022 but was released back in March.

From there, the Texans signed Ammendola to a one-year deal in August, but released him just a few days later.

In 2021, Ammendola appeared in 11 games for the Jets and made 14-19 field goal attempts (68.4 percent) to go along with 14-15 extra points.