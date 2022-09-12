Chiefs Signing K Matt Ammendola To Practice Squad

By
Tony Williams
-

The Kansas City Chiefs are signing K Matt Ammendola to their practice squad following a tryout, according to Tom Pelissero.

Matt Ammendola

Chiefs K Harrison Butker is currently recovering from an ankle injury.

The full practice squad list includes:

  1. S Zayne Anderson
  2. G Mike Caliendo
  3. LB Jack Cochrane
  4. RB Jerrion Ealy
  5. WR Daurice Fountain
  6. TE Jordan Franks
  7. S Nazeeh Johnson
  8. LB Elijah Lee
  9. QB Chris Oladokun
  10. WR Cornell Powell
  11. C Austin Reiter
  12. DT Danny Shelton
  13. DT Taylor Stallworth
  14. TE Kendall Blanton
  15. LB Cole Christiansen
  16. DB James Wiggins
  17. K Matt Ammendola

Ammendola, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Oklahoma State back in 2020. He was later signed by the Panthers and was set to compete with K Joey Slye for the starting job in 2021 before being let go and signing with the Jets.

The Jets waived Ammendola and re-signed him to the practice squad later in the season. He was brought back on a futures deal for 2022 but was released back in March. 

From there, the Texans signed Ammendola to a one-year deal in August, but released him just a few days later.

In 2021, Ammendola appeared in 11 games for the Jets and made 14-19 field goal attempts (68.4 percent) to go along with 14-15 extra points. 

