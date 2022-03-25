Chiefs Signing LB Jermaine Carter

The Kansas City Chiefs are signing LB Jermaine Carter to a contract on Friday, according to Ian Rapoport.
Carter recently visited with the Chiefs so he was on their radar as a potential addition.
Carter, 27, was drafted by the Panthers in the fifth round out of Maryland in 2018. He played out the final year of a four-year, $2.99 million rookie deal that included a $273,376 signiing bonus.
In 2021, Carter appeared in all 17 games for the Panthers and recorded 87 total tackles, three tackles for loss, one fumble recovery and one pass deflection.
