Chiefs Signing OT Donovan Smith To One-Year Deal

The Kansas City Chiefs are signing OT Donovan Smith to a one-year deal worth up to $9 million, according to Tom Pelissero.

Chiefs HC Andy Reid noted earlier in the offseason after signing OT Jawaan Taylor, that he has the athleticism to transfer from right tackle to left tackle.

Smith has played exclusively at left tackle his entire career, so it appears as if Taylor may in fact stay at the right tackle position barring injury.

Smith, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year, $6.068 million contract before agreeing to a three-year, $41.25 million contract with the Buccaneers in 2019 that included $27 million fully guaranteed.

He was due to make a base salary of $15.25 million in 2023.

In 2022, Smith appeared in 13 games for the Buccaneers, making 13 starts for them at left tackle. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 66 tackle out of 81 qualifying players.